Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $150.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.93.

AMZN opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 293.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

