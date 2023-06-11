American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.