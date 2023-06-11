Analyzing QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) and Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK)

QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating) and Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QC and Lesaka Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QC $152.82 million 0.06 -$2.85 million N/A N/A Lesaka Technologies $516.61 million 0.46 -$43.88 million ($0.62) -6.18

QC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lesaka Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QC 0 0 0 0 N/A Lesaka Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for QC and Lesaka Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares QC and Lesaka Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QC N/A N/A N/A Lesaka Technologies -7.42% -14.06% -4.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of QC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Lesaka Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 63.4% of QC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lesaka Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

QC has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lesaka Technologies has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About QC

QC Holdings, Inc. provides financial services and is focused on providing credit solutions for underserved consumers and small business. The firm engages in check cashing and short term lending. It also offers long term installment loans, online loans, and factoring for the small business. The company was founded by Don Allen Early and Mary Lou Andersen-Early in 1984 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology, products, and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. The Consumer segment deals with the provision of financial services to customers, including a bank account, loans and insurance products. The Merchant segment refers to goods and services provided to corporate and other juristic entities. The Other segment includes operations outside South Africa and IPG’s processing activities. The company was founded by Serge Christian Pierre Belamant in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

