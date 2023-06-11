Ankr (ANKR) Hits Market Cap of $200.95 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Ankr has a market cap of $200.95 million and approximately $19.46 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018872 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,969.67 or 1.00040471 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02033907 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $25,464,063.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

