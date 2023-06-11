Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0204 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $204.13 million and approximately $19.38 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019729 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00019230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015516 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,121.49 or 0.99976303 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02033907 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $25,464,063.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.