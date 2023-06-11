Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.40.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company.

Atkore Price Performance

NYSE:ATKR opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Atkore has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $154.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atkore will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

