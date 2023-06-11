AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

AvidXchange Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.41. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.66 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. On average, analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $22,317,636.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,139,898 shares in the company, valued at $118,999,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $22,317,636.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,999,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $89,990.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 515,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,913,893 shares of company stock worth $32,156,639. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,743 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the third quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AvidXchange by 18.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at about $9,000,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,693 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

