Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $5.01 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $5.01 or 0.00019180 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $587.98 million and $32.97 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005691 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000113 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015515 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,114.87 or 0.99923666 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,297,480 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,297,479.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.99828914 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $60,184,868.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

