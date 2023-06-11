Bank of America Boosts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $170.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SJM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.92.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $153.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $152.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -165.13, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $120.51 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

