Bank of America Lowers SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target to $6.50

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

SCWX stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $588.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.03 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 6,587 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $57,570.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 529,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,390.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 103,917 shares of company stock worth $882,969 over the last three months. Insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SecureWorks by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 41.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 5.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 54,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

