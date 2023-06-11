Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Coverage Initiated at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

BOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

