Barclays Boosts StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $27.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.20.

StepStone Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -80.48 and a beta of 1.36.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In related news, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 50,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $753,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 119,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,920.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,495,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 696,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in StepStone Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after acquiring an additional 460,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,793,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,461,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,298,000 after acquiring an additional 215,867 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,491,000 after acquiring an additional 292,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

