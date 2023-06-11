Berenberg Bank Trims Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Target Price to GBX 58

Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Currys Price Performance
Currys stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Currys has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.
About Currys
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Currys (DSITF)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.