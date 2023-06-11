Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of BIOC opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Biocept has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $44.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

