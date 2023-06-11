Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Biocept Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of BIOC opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Biocept has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $44.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.