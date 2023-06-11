Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $47,187.81

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $21.81 million and approximately $47,187.81 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00101744 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00048854 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00032275 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00017655 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003836 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000095 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 508.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

