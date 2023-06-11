BMO Capital Markets Cuts North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$39.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on North West from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC increased their target price on North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

North West Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:NWC opened at C$34.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.00. North West has a 12-month low of C$30.55 and a 12-month high of C$40.49.

North West Announces Dividend

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of C$593.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that North West will post 2.7708484 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

