BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.73.

BWA opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $902,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 884,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BorgWarner by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 620,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,486,000 after purchasing an additional 154,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

