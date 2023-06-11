Brokerages Set Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target at $23.78

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $23.55.

Insider Activity

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 15,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $280,928.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 15,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $280,928.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $45,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,077.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,862 shares of company stock worth $802,236 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.