Brokers Offer Predictions for Modine Manufacturing’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MOD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of MOD opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

