BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BRT opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $327,962.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,355,281.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $327,962.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,355,281.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $355,409.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,330,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,512,002.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 100,276 shares of company stock worth $1,869,836. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Stories

