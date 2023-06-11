Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Buys 16,902 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $75.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,418,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,149. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

