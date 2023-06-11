Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) PT Lowered to GBX 220

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 235 ($2.92) to GBX 220 ($2.73) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNE. Peel Hunt reissued an under review rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.36) to GBX 230 ($2.86) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.42) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 250 ($3.11).

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

CNE opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.42) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 236.30. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 187 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 263.20 ($3.27). The company has a market cap of £284.86 million, a PE ratio of -249.49, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41.

Capricorn Energy Increases Dividend

About Capricorn Energy

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a GBX 115 ($1.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Capricorn Energy’s previous dividend of $32.00. This represents a yield of 52.27%.

(Get Rating)

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.