Cardano One Day Trading Volume Hits $550.57 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.65 billion and approximately $550.57 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.65 or 0.06771240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00044948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00032283 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00014305 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,873,953,355 coins and its circulating supply is 34,903,971,468 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

