CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0545

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $43.91 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

