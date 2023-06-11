Celer Network Market Capitalization Tops $105.98 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $105.98 million and $6.18 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

