Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $471.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 78.14%. Analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centrus Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 12,505 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $403,786.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 12,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $403,786.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $827,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,627,776 shares in the company, valued at $53,895,663.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,086.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.