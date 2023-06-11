Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 582,632 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 132.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,024,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,632 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $39,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,404. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

