Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 74,860 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 532,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,860 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $58,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.52.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,252,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,388,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $434.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

