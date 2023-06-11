Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $33.20 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,742 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.43% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $33,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,059.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 415,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after buying an additional 407,532 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $12,116,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,067,000 after buying an additional 216,511 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 589,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after buying an additional 177,310 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. 453,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,525. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.