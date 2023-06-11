Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $35.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $35,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $422.18. The company had a trading volume of 720,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,640. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $426.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

