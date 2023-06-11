Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $36.43 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,785 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $36,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,981,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $854,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS remained flat at $73.28 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 281,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,703. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

