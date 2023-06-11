Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $36.97 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 215.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,277 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $36,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,273.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 518,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 480,422 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 127,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 100,570 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 470,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 3,151,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,822. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

