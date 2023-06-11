Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 45,901 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,901 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $41,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,550. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

