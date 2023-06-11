Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $182.04. 4,380,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,655,915. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

