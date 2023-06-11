Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,416 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $38,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,041,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $67.94. 1,000,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,480. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average is $62.42. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

