Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.36% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $62,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.83. 785,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,728. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

