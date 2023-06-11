Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,260,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727,476 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $113,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000.

JPST stock remained flat at $50.06 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,360,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,426. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

