Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,691 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,870,000 after acquiring an additional 101,354 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,689,000 after acquiring an additional 389,877 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,727,000 after acquiring an additional 997,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.18. 4,359,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,650,104. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.10 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $243.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,658. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

