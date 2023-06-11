Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 287.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $33,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,463. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

