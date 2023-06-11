Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CHEF opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine Oliver bought 982 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $29,990.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,334 shares in the company, valued at $987,480.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,599,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 447,432.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 604,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 604,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 521,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 309.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 440,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 376.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 361,187 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

