Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Raymond James

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.93.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $773,414. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ciena by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.