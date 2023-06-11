Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. 12,173,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,187,368. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

