Citigroup Lowers Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Allegro.eu Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALEGF opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Allegro.eu has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.
About Allegro.eu
