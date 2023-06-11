Citigroup Lowers Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Allegro.eu Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALEGF opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Allegro.eu has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.

About Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

