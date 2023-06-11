Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) PT Raised to $18.00

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HSBC from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.13.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

CCU stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $878.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0302 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

