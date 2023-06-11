Comparing Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of CompoSecure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, suggesting that its stock price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $378.48 million 1.46 $18.66 million $0.95 7.44 Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million 1.16 -$302.32 million ($0.49) -2.51

This table compares CompoSecure and Pagaya Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CompoSecure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompoSecure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 4.07% -4.30% 23.43% Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CompoSecure and Pagaya Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33

CompoSecure currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 73.27%. Pagaya Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.64, suggesting a potential upside of 196.07%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than CompoSecure.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Pagaya Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

