Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Raised to $34.00 at Robert W. Baird

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.78.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $318,454,603.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,780,175 shares of company stock worth $329,114,975. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

