Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 21.6% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.93 billion and approximately $73.83 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $8.47 or 0.00032612 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00044352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014073 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

