Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at DA Davidson

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BASE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.11.

BASE stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $750.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,160 shares of company stock valued at $242,205. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

