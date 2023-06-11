Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $79.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CBRL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Read More

