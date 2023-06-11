CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.26.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRSP opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,266,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,628,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.